Surprising a local resident with a military banner

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -A local hero received a surprise on Monday. A banner to commemorate Robert J. Hagamon’s dedication to his country now hangs in the middle of Pineville.

He was drafted to serve in the Army in Vietnam in the late 1960s and early 70s.

“In Vietnam, I worked in what is called CORDS (civil operations revolutionary development), and we did border security and trained Montagnard Tribes people, cross border operations and CCN and mainly special forces operations from one end of Vietnam to the other. I was there in the special forces from the 70ss until the war ended,” said Robert “Bob” J. Hagamon, Vietnam Veteran, Pineville Resident.

Not only did Hagamon serve his country, but also his four other brothers served as well, and most of them were also drafted.

“That wasn’t a good thing for our mom, but the way we felt about it. If one went, the other one wasn’t going to stay home, so everybody went,” said Hagamon.

For Hagamon and his other brothers, they all came home safe, but being drafted wasn’t easy on him or his family.

Hagamon was surprised by his family by the banner, a moment his friend says meant the world to him.

“Seeing that look on his face was priceless. Not only did he when I say suffer but he gave up a lot to serve our county. He said it lightly when he said he had been all over the world. He’d be in school one day and be gone for six months or three months. His daughter also gave up a lot and to see those two the way that they are now, they both, she is the apple of Bobs eye,” said Richie Walker, Board of Education, Board Member.

You can sign up to get a loved one of your own’s banner hung in town from Memorial Day until later in the year.

