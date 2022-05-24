Mainly dry again on Wednesday; showers/storms return late week

CLOUDS, FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure hugging the coastline will keep clouds, fog, and perhaps a few spotty showers around tonight (but we’re not expecting the steady rain like we saw Monday). With clouds trapping heat at the surface, low temps will stay seasonable, in the 50s and low 60s for most.

DAY PLANNER-WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday could bring a stray shower or thunderstorm at any point during the day, but we otherwise look mainly dry. We’ll see a bit more sun break out during the afternoon hours (especially west of I-77, further away from the influx of Atlantic moisture). Highs should top off in the 70s for most Wednesday, though some lower spots west of I-77 could get closer to the 80-degree mark. Wednesday night, we could see few stray showers, but will otherwise see increasing clouds and lows in the 50s and low 60s again.

FLOODING CONCERNS INTO LATE WEEK? (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will approach us from the west as we head into late week, allowing us to grow unstable again. Showers and a few thunderstorms are looking to build back in during Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s these days, while lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.

SEVERE OUTLOOK -THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

While severe weather isn’t looking like a major concern at this point, with all the rain we’ve had recently, FLOODING will the main threat (as of now) into late week.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see some lingering clouds and showers on Saturday to begin our Memorial Day weekend. We look a bit cooler to start the weekend as well, but will quickly warm back up with drier weather on tap (for now) Sunday-Monday of next week. Stay tuned!

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.