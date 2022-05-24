Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. boosts pay to recruit new officers

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - With law enforcement agencies across the country experiencing a dire shortage of workers, one local agency is offering new incentives to recruit and retain officers.

After years of losing officers and applicants to surrounding counties, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. was recently able to up their pay rate for new deputies from $36,000- $40,000 a year.

Sheriff Mike Fridley is currently taking applications for three new officers. Aside from the bump in pay, he said there are other rewarding aspects of the job applicants should consider.

“It brings a smile to my face when you help a child or help someone in a domestic situation or you catch people bringing drugs, poison into our state.

One of the other things that sets the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. apart is the use of body cameras. He said they eliminate a lot of the he said, she said situations, and he finds that his officers end up appreciating the transparency.

“A lot of our lawsuits have gone down because the truth comes out through the body cameras. A lot of departments are going to them, including our local.”

Another incentive, Sheriff Fridley said, is the department has received more than a dozen new cruisers in recent years and will soon have a new training facility.

While the material support is a plus, Chief Deputy Rod Perdue said it is the sense of family the job brings that makes being an officer worthwhile.

“When officers are in bare need, we scrape together money to help them out. We build stuff together. Because that’s the person that might end up saving your life one day.”

Sheriff Fridley said anyone interested in applying can pick up an application at the Fayette County Clerk’s Office.

“The written portion of the testing process will be administered at the old Rosedale Elementary School on Saturday, August 17, 2022, at 6:00 pm.Applications may be obtained beginning May 11, 2022 from the following locations: Fayette County Clerk’s Office located on the first floor of the Fayette County Courthouse. Applications will also be made available in the detachments offices of the Sheriff of Fayette County located in Fayetteville, Smithers, and Danese. To request that an application be mailed to you, contact either the Office of the Fayette County Clerk at (304) 574-4225 or Office of the Sheriff of Fayette County at (304) 574-4216. We can also email one to you by contacting (304) 574-4216. Applicants must also complete an application at www.personnel.wv.gov.The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer.See below for the process of applying with our agency as well as additional information.The Physical Fitness Tests will be administered on another date after the written test has been given.PT Test Standards 18 Push Ups in 1 minute28 Sit Ups in 1 minute1.5 Mile Run within 14 minutes 36 seconds.”

