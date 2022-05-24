Executive Director of W.Va Parkways Authority shares Memorial Day Weekend travel expectations

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, shares what he is expecting to see on the road this week and especially this weekend, leading into Memorial Day.

In the last 12 weeks, the Turnpike has been down one percent in travel with 100,000 transactions a day. While this decrease is believed to be the result of high gas prices, numbers are still above that of 2020 and 2021. Despite these record-high prices, Memorial Day is one of the Turnpike’s busiest holidays, and workers are preparing for heavy traffic.

“I think people are still traveling, and, I think, we’ll see it through the summer,” Miller stated. “People still tend to go on vacation, so, in terms of affecting the Turnpike, I don’t think we’ll see it cause we have a lot more destination travel...”

Miller continued, stating that out-of-state travel makes up 75 percent of Turnpike traffic. He expects to see increased southbound traffic early this week and heavy northbound traffic on Saturday and Sunday.

To prepare for this weekend’s influx, there will be an increase in staff in the booth and courtesy patrol on the roads. Troop 7 with the West Virginia State Police will also be patrolling the area.

In terms of roadwork, Miller says those traveling the Turnpike over the weekend will see the final stages of the Beckley Widening Project. Crews will be working over the weekend to complete surface paving.

