Drier but cloudy today

Most of the region has dried up as an area of low pressure continues to move away from our area. We should stay dry throughout the day but we won’t see much sunshine. The clouds will keep temperatures on the cooler side in the 60s and possibly the low 70s.

Drier conditions are expected today, but we will stay cloudy. (WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay dry overnight with mainly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be seasonable with lows in the 50s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated showers are possible throughout the day tomorrow, however, most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 70s and possibly the low 80s for our lower elevations.

A few isolated showers are possible tomorrow but most should stay dry. (WVVA WEATHER)

A better chance of rain and storms moves in Thursday afternoon and into Friday as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the 70s.

A cold front will approach our area towards the end of the week bringing a better chance of rain and storms. (WVVA WEATHER)

As of now, the weekend looks to be fairly dry, however, some models are starting to show a better chance of rain, especially on Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.