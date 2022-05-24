Concord University Upward Bound to receive $3.8 million over 5 years
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R) announced millions of dollars will be distributed across Upward Bound programs in the state.
Concord University will be the 2nd highest recipient. The university is set to receive $760,000 per year for 5 years.
The Director of Upward Bound at Concord University said the funding will help the program continue to reach underprivileged kids.
Prior to the announcement, funding for upward bound programs was set to end May 31st.
