Concord University Upward Bound to receive $3.8 million over 5 years

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R) announced millions of dollars will be distributed across Upward Bound programs in the state.

Concord University will be the 2nd highest recipient. The university is set to receive $760,000 per year for 5 years.

The Director of Upward Bound at Concord University said the funding will help the program continue to reach underprivileged kids.

“If you get in, in the 9th grade and continue all the way through, matriculate through to college, then you’re pretty acclimated to the college environment. Whether that be here at Concord or anywhere else. So, it just allows us to continue to support that idea.”

Prior to the announcement, funding for upward bound programs was set to end May 31st.

