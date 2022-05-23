Advertisement

Worldwide biker club raises money for local foster kids

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A globe-spanning biker club worked to raise money in support of local foster kids and families this weekend, with the eighth annual “Nianne’s Ride for the Kids.”

The event is named after one biker’s late sister, who fostered children in Mercer County. The club is called “Bikers for Christ Motorcycle Ministry,” and as the name suggests, its leader said Saturday their goal has always been to spread the word of god.

“We share the gospel with the hardcore motorcycle club people. We also share with independent riders, vets and all that,” said Fred Zarinsky, founder of Bikers for Christ. It’s part of who we are and what we do.”

The group held a church service Sunday morning at the Cole Harley-Davidson lot in Bluefield, W.Va.

