United Steel Workers strike outside Collins Aerospace Systems

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - Collins Aerospace Systems employees who are also part of the United Steel Workers union went on strike after they failed to reach a new agreement on a contract.

According to an email sent to WVVA, the nearly 250 workers at Collins Aerospace Systems went on strike at 6:45 a.m. Monday morning, after being locked out of the workplace.

There is no word as to when the lockdown will end or if there has been any progress on a new deal to get the USW union members back to work.

