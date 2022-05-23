Advertisement

United Steel Workers strike outside Collins Aerospace Systems

By Glenn Kittle
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - Collins Aerospace Systems employees who are also part of the United Steel Workers union went on strike after they failed to reach a new agreement on a contract.

According to an email sent to WVVA, the nearly 250 workers at Collins Aerospace Systems went on strike at 6:45 a.m. Monday morning, after being locked out of the workplace.

There is no word as to when the lockdown will end or if there has been any progress on a new deal to get the USW union members back to work.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found James Courtney Simpson Jr., 58, of Covington, lying deceased in the parking lot.
Police: Body found at boat launch in Greenbrier County identified
Speedway in Pineville has damage due to storm.
Storm causes major damage to gas station
A new attraction is opening in Wyoming County this Summer!
Twin Falls State Park set to see a new splash pad for the Summer
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison

Latest News

Fayette County Sheriff's Department training facility check presentation
Sen. Baldwin presents Fayette County with $68K check, money will be used for new deputy training facility
Taste Of Our Towns
Taste Of Our Towns set to return
Officers found James Courtney Simpson Jr., 58, of Covington, lying deceased in the parking lot.
Police: Body found at boat launch in Greenbrier County identified
Jeep enthusiasts flocked to Ramey Tazewell Saturday.
Jeep “Topless Day” raises money for breast cancer awareness in Tazewell