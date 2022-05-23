Taste Of Our Towns set to return

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One of Lewisburg’s most popular events is returning after falling victim to the pandemic.

The 36th Annual Taste Of Our Towns, commonly known as “TOOT,” is scheduled for Oct. 8. The event draws in close to 10,000 guests each year and provides a slew of local cuisine for them to enjoy. It also acts as a fundraiser for Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall.

Much to the dismay of locals and tourists, the event has not been held since 2019, but organizers say this year’s “TOOT” is bound to be the best yet.

“We are hoping to have a record number of food vendors,” said Cathy Rennard, President and CEO of Carnegie Hall. “We are also adding artisan vendors this year and music, of course, friends, family- all the good things that “TOOT” has to offer will be here.”

Applications are currently open for vendors, and, this year, those who apply by June 15 will have 100 percent of their registration fees refunded.

Carnegie Hall’s Development Director Sally Bray says this new incentive is meant to make the event more inviting and help cut costs for the smaller non-profits that participate.

Vendors have until September 15 to send in their applications.

While Rennard and Bray are planning full steam ahead, they are routinely consulting with the Greenbrier County Health Department, as well as the state to ensure “TOOT” can be held safely. In 2021, following a COVID-19 resurgence, the plug was pulled a month out from the event.

“At this point, we are just moving ahead like it’s going to be and keeping our fingers crossed,” Bray shared.

For more information, visit https://www.carnegiehallwv.org/taste-of-our-towns.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.