Soggy conditions to start off the week

Today will bring lots of cloud cover and rain at times throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times which could lead to flooding issues, however, severe weather is not expected to start the workweek. We’ll be cooler with highs in the 60s this afternoon.

Rain is expected today and may be heavy at times. (WVVA WEATHER)

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding throughout the day. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will continue at times throughout the overnight hours. Heavy downpours are possible which could lead to some localized flooding, especially around creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. We could see some patchy fog developing as well as we have plenty of moisture in the air. Temperatures tonight will be seasonable in the 50s for most.

Rain will continue overnight and could be heavy at times. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers are possible at times on Tuesday, but most of the day will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll stay on the cooler side with highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Some showers are possible tomorrow, especially during the morning hours. Most of the day will be dry. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers are possible at times heading into the middle of the week but most should stay dry. A better chance of rain and thunderstorms comes with a frontal system that will swing through our area on Thursday. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s as well throughout the middle and end of the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

A cold front will swing through on Thursday bringing a better chance of rain and thunderstorms. (WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.