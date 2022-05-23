Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin presents Fayette County with $68K check, money will be used for new deputy training facility

Fayette County Sheriff's Department training facility check presentation
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - After more than a decade, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is one step closer to having a training facility of its own.

On Monday, May 23, Senator Stephen Baldwin, who represents Fayette County in the 10th Senatorial District, presented the county with a check for $68,000. This money is made possible through a Local Economic Development Assistance (LECA) grant and will be used to obtain a new shooting range for local deputies.

Sheriff Fridley says this new range will be a huge benefit for his department.

Since 2010, the deputies have had to travel to other departments and ranges to complete their training. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says it has been hard for his deputies, who have had to work around the schedules of others in order to practice. He says, in the past, deputies have had to travel as far as Sissonville.

“If you have one in your own county that is yours that you can go at any time and qualify and or go down there and practice to make you good and proficient with your weapons that we use, being pistols, shotguns and rifles...that is very important, you know.”

In addition to lessening the strain on deputies, Fayette County Commission President Allison Taylor says it will also save the department money as they aren’t having to pay for gas or a cover charge for other ranges. She also believes this increased accessibility to a training facility will increase public safety.

“Now they can go down and train and practice on their own schedules whenever they want to,” she said. “Our deputies are going to be as qualified as possible because they don’t have to wait until someone else’s schedule is convenient for them to train. They can train on their own time, and they will train on their own time.”

The Sheriff’s Department will be working in partnership with the County Commission to complete this project. As of now, several prospective facility locations have been located, but nothing has been officially decided.

