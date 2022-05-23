Advertisement

Rain continues overnight; we look a bit drier, but still cooler on Tuesday

Flooding remains a concern through early Tuesday morning
CHANCE OF RAIN DROPS INTO TUESDAY
CHANCE OF RAIN DROPS INTO TUESDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

A tropical area of low pressure will be heading further into our area this evening, keeping the rain around. While most of the rain will be on the lighter end, occasionally heavier downpours will be possible. Especially in areas that witnessed heavier downpours from thunderstorms this past weekend, FLOODING will be our main concern into the overnight hours. Keep an eye on those creeks, streams, and poor-drainage spots! We’ll otherwise be cloudy with areas of fog as well and low temps will hover in the 50s and low 60s.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER

Tuesday will bring showers to start, mainly before sunrise, but we should gradually dry out through the course of the day. We might not see a whole lot of sun though, and we’ll still be a bit cooler than average, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s for most. Tuesday night, clouds will break up a bit more, and we’ll see quiet conditions with lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Wednesday should bring a bit more sunshine and the slim chance for a stray shower/t-storms. Highs will warm back up into midweek, back into the 70s and low 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Our next frontal system will move in on Thursday, bringing a renewed chance of showers and thunderstorms into late week. The weekend looks dry, but uncertain when it comes to precip chances...long-range models do not agree on whether or not we will have rain. STAY TUNED!

MODEL DISAGREEMENT
MODEL DISAGREEMENT

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

