Advertisement

Police: Body found at boat launch in Greenbrier County identified

Officers found James Courtney Simpson Jr., 58, of Covington, lying deceased in the parking lot.
Officers found James Courtney Simpson Jr., 58, of Covington, lying deceased in the parking lot.(None)
By Megan Brandl
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police (WVSP), and White Sulphur Spring EMS responded to a call early Saturday morning reporting a body lying in the parking lot of the Anthony Boat Launch on the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County.

When they arrived, officers found James Courtney Simpson Jr., 58, of Covington, lying deceased in the parking lot.

Simpsons body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is an on-going investigation, anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speedway in Pineville has damage due to storm.
Storm causes major damage to gas station
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
File photo. Raleigh County Memorial Airport
Small plane crash reported at Raleigh County Memorial Airport
Owner Tavon Askew cuts the ribbon for the grand opening
The 3KPG Store opens in Bluefield

Latest News

Jeep enthusiasts flocked to Ramey Tazewell Saturday.
Jeep “Topless Day” raises money for breast cancer awareness in Tazewell
Church-goers welcomed their new pastor Saturday in Bluefield.
Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church installs new pastor
- clipped version
- clipped version
Riders arrived at the Cole Harley-Davidson lot in Bluefield Saturday morning.
Worldwide biker club raises money for local foster kids