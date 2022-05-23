Police: Body found at boat launch in Greenbrier County identified

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police (WVSP), and White Sulphur Spring EMS responded to a call early Saturday morning reporting a body lying in the parking lot of the Anthony Boat Launch on the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County.

When they arrived, officers found James Courtney Simpson Jr., 58, of Covington, lying deceased in the parking lot.

Simpsons body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is an on-going investigation, anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634.

