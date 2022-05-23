Jeep “Topless Day” raises money for breast cancer awareness in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Jeep drivers and enthusiasts in Tazewell, Va. raised money to support breast cancer awareness Saturday.

May 21st is known as “Topless Day” to Jeep owners worldwide -- meant to celebrate the Spring’s warm weather as drivers take the tops off their Jeeps for the season. On Saturday however, the Ramey Tazewell car dealership hosted its first annual “Toppless for Ta-Ta’s” event, as they looked to channel their annual excitement into a good cause.

“We always do a ride on topless day because it’s nationwide, one day a year. And we thought this year why don’t we combine that with a show and a ride and help Ridin’ 4 the Cure out,” said Tim Morris of Blue Ridge Jeep Club.

Ridin’ 4 the Cure is a non-profit organization based in Princeton, which works to raise breast cancer awareness.

