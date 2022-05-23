Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church installs new pastor

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va.’s Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church welcomed its first new pastor in 67 years Saturday with a pastoral installation service.

District Elder Timothy Schofield was installed as the new pastor, following the 2020 death of the late Bishop Clarence E. Moore.

Schofield spoke on the meaning of stepping into such a role on Saturday.

“Actually I’m not here to fill [Moore’s] shoes, Amen. But I am here to carry on the legacy that he left behind, Amen. Such a powerful platform that we have to go forward,” said Schofield.

