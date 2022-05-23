Advertisement

30-year-old runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon

A 30-year-old man collapsed and later died after crossing the finish line of a half-marathon in Brooklyn on Saturday morning. (Source: News 12 Brooklyn)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 30-year-old man collapsed and later died after crossing the finish line of a half-marathon in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

A statement from the nonprofit New York Road Runners confirmed the man was a participant in the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half and collapsed after finishing the race.

A New York City fire department spokesperson says the runner was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. It was unclear what caused the man to collapse.

A heat advisory was in effect for New York City until 8 p.m. Saturday. The nonprofit says temperatures ranged from the low 60s to high 70s during the race, which began at 7 a.m.

An additional 15 runners were taken to local hospitals from the race, the fire department said. At least four were in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found James Courtney Simpson Jr., 58, of Covington, lying deceased in the parking lot.
Police: Body found at boat launch in Greenbrier County identified
Speedway in Pineville has damage due to storm.
Storm causes major damage to gas station
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
File photo. Raleigh County Memorial Airport
Small plane crash reported at Raleigh County Memorial Airport

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
Victim Alyssa Castanuela said the attack happened in front of her sons.
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries during attack by boyfriend’s ex, police say
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder