Twin Falls State Park set to see a new splash pad for the Summer

TWIN FALLS, W.Va. (WVVA) - A major attraction is on its way to being done in Wyoming County.

Twin Falls State Park received money from the $60,000,000 dollar bond for state parks around West Virginia.

The park is now set to upgrade its golf pro shop and add in a splash pad for kids set to open later this Summer, as it continues work past the previous deadline of Memorial Day.

“We are just really excited this is going to be a great asset for the park, a great asset for the area and we are really looking forward to getting it up and running. and welcoming all of our guests to the new feature that we have here,” said Ken Zebo, Park Superintendent, Twin Falls State Park.

The splash pad is set to open in the coming months offering admittance for six dollars per child and their parents free. If you want to know more about the splash pad or the park you can go to West Virginia State Parks and Forests - Trip Planning Information - West Virginia State Parks (wvstateparks.com) or you can call 1-833-WV-PARKS.

