Strong to severe storms possible Sunday afternoon; we’re looking cooler & damp on Monday

An approaching cold front will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms to fire up the rest of our Sunday afternoon and into the early part of the evening. Most of our area is again in a marginal risk (1/5 on the severe weather scale) for isolated strong to severe storms that could produce locally heavy rain/flooding issues, hail, and gusty winds. Stay weather aware!

After sundown, with the loss of daytime heat, and a switch in wind direction (out of the NW), storms will wane into the overnight hours. We’ll be slightly cooler overnight, with lingering clouds, fog and low temps in the 50s and low 60s.

Monday will bring lots of cloud cover, and more on and off rounds of rain through the afternoon hours especially. Severe weather is not expected to start the workweek, but additional rainfall could lead to flooding issues. We’ll be cooler behind this departing frontal system, with highs in the 60s (so less energy for thunderstorms in general) Monday afternoon. Rain will continue on and off into Monday night, and lows will fall into the 50s.

We should start the day off with showers early Tuesday, but we’ll see more sun work in by the afternoon. We’ll get a break from the heat and humidity, with highs again in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll start to warm up again through midweek, and another frontal system interacting with the heat looks to bring more possible showers and thunderstorms late-week. Stay tuned!

