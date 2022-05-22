Advertisement

Storm causes major damage to gas station

Speedway in Pineville has damage due to storm.
Speedway in Pineville has damage due to storm.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A major storm Saturday, May 21st caused power lines to come down, stores to flood, and even a gas station canopy to fall.

The canopy incident happened at a Pineville Speedway station. The structure previously covered the station’s gas pumps before it collapsed onto a local resident’s vehicle Saturday. The vehicle’s owner was inside the gas station during the collapse.

WVVA reached out to the Speedway station for comment and hasn’t heard back as of yet.

No one injured in storm damage at gas station in Pineville.
No one injured in storm damage at gas station in Pineville.
No one injured in storm damage at the gas station in Pineville.
No one injured in storm damage at the gas station in Pineville.(Joshua Lumbo)

