Small plane crash reported at Raleigh County Memorial Airport

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed Saturday a call was received around 11:30 a.m. to report a plane crash at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver, W.Va.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department said the crash involved a dual-occupancy plane with one person on-board. No serious injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.