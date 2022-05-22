Advertisement

No. 3 Virginia Tech softball defeats Kentucky twice Sunday to move on to Super Regionals

By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies softball team deflected any distraction Sunday and went to work with the task ahead of them to beat Kentucky twice, or go home.

After a 9-2 victory in the afternoon, the Hokies rode the momentum into the final stand of the Regionals and won 5-4.

They will host Florida in Blacksburg next weekend for the Super Regionals.

