GMTM aims to connect athletes with opportunities

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -GMTM works like LinkedIn for sports.

Former Air Force QB, Connor Dietz was part of the trio that founded GMTM in 2019. The social network is free and makes connecting and engaging easy for athletes, coaches, organizations and any other type of user.

You can learn more at GMTM.com

