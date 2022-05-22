GMTM aims to connect athletes with opportunities
Social network features over for 20 sports for a wide age range
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -GMTM works like LinkedIn for sports.
Former Air Force QB, Connor Dietz was part of the trio that founded GMTM in 2019. The social network is free and makes connecting and engaging easy for athletes, coaches, organizations and any other type of user.
You can learn more at GMTM.com
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.