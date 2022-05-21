Advertisement

Showers & thunderstorms remain possible into Saturday evening; staying unsettled into Sunday

A few storms Saturday night could be strong to severe
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

Plenty of heat ahead of an incoming frontal system will allow for occasional showers and thunderstorms to fire off into the evening hours of Saturday. For the rest of our Saturday night, we can expect hit or miss rain, with a few strong to severe storms possible in the mix.

SEVERE OUTLOOK-TONIGHT
SEVERE OUTLOOK-TONIGHT

While tornadoes do NOT look likely this time around, occasionally heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail will be possible in some cells before and after sundown Saturday night.

INTO TONIGHT
INTO TONIGHT

Tonight, low temps will stay mild and we’ll remain rather muggy, so have the A/C on still! Lows overnight will fall into the 60s for most. The showers and storms look to taper a bit after midnight and into early Sunday for a while.

SUNDAY PLANNER
SUNDAY PLANNER

We’ll turn unsettled again as the cold front starts to push into our region; especially after 3:00 PM on Sunday, scattered showers and more thunderstorms are looking likely. We won’t be quite as hot, but still warm Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for most. While a better severe risk looks to be to our west, some storms still look to produce heavy rain at times, which could lead to localized flooding issues through Sunday evening. Stay weather aware!

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK
EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK

The front will still be slowly but surely be making its way through and eventually out of the area on Monday...but we will still be rather damp, with on and off rain likely to start the work week. Temps will be cooler Monday as well, topping off in the 60s.

SUNDAY PLANNER
SUNDAY PLANNER
MONDAY LOOKS DAMP
MONDAY LOOKS DAMP

We look cooler and drier on Tuesday....but that trend won’t last all week...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

