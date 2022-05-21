Class AAA state track & field concludes
WVSSAC State Track & Field
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Class AAA state track & field meet concluded on Friday...
A handful of local kids finished in the top five of their events:
GIRLS SHOT PUT
3rd PLACE: Bella Staples - Woodrow Wilson
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
4th PLACE: Somalia Nelson - Woodrow Wilson
BOYS LONG JUMP
4th PLACE: Zach Patton - Greenbrier East
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
3rd PLACE: Mya Wooton - Woodrow Wilson - 58.96
GIRLS 4x200 METER RELAY
2nd PLACE: Woodrow Wilson - Kyndall Ince, Salia Harris, Mya Wooton and Somalia Nelson - 1:46.38
The WVSSAC has full results posted on its website.
