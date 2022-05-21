Class AAA state track & field concludes

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Class AAA state track & field meet concluded on Friday...

A handful of local kids finished in the top five of their events:

GIRLS SHOT PUT

3rd PLACE: Bella Staples - Woodrow Wilson

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

4th PLACE: Somalia Nelson - Woodrow Wilson

BOYS LONG JUMP

4th PLACE: Zach Patton - Greenbrier East

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

3rd PLACE: Mya Wooton - Woodrow Wilson - 58.96

GIRLS 4x200 METER RELAY

2nd PLACE: Woodrow Wilson - Kyndall Ince, Salia Harris, Mya Wooton and Somalia Nelson - 1:46.38

The WVSSAC has full results posted on its website.

