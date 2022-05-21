Advertisement

Class AAA state track & field concludes

WVSSAC State Track & Field
State Track and Field results for Class AAA
State Track and Field results for Class AAA(MGN Online)
By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Class AAA state track & field meet concluded on Friday...

A handful of local kids finished in the top five of their events:

GIRLS SHOT PUT

3rd PLACE: Bella Staples - Woodrow Wilson

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

4th PLACE: Somalia Nelson - Woodrow Wilson

BOYS LONG JUMP

4th PLACE: Zach Patton - Greenbrier East

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

3rd PLACE: Mya Wooton - Woodrow Wilson - 58.96

GIRLS 4x200 METER RELAY

2nd PLACE: Woodrow Wilson - Kyndall Ince, Salia Harris, Mya Wooton and Somalia Nelson - 1:46.38

The WVSSAC has full results posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy
Owner Tavon Askew cuts the ribbon for the grand opening
The 3KPG Store opens in Bluefield
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store

Latest News

WDBJ7 photo
No. 3 Virginia Tech, Liberty softball grab victories and move to winner’s bracket
Track & Field
Jacorian Green, Bluefield High School shine at Class AA state track meet
Neal Brown
WVU Coaches Caravan returns to southern West Virginia
Jamel Morris
Jamel Morris returns to Best Virginia roster in 2022