1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party

A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on...
A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say one person was killed and eight people were wounded following a shooting at a large party in Southern California.

San Bernardino police said Saturday that officers dispatched late Friday found the one person who was killed outside the party that was at a business in a strip mall in the city, east of Los Angeles.

Eight others were wounded and taken to area hospitals. Police say the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made.

