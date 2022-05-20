Advertisement

W.Va. delegate helps to ensure funding for Raleigh County Emergency Shelter repairs


By Annie Moore
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local lawmaker said there has been considerable progress over the last week in securing funding for desperately needed repairs at Raleigh County’s Emergency Shelter.

The building, located behind the Jackie Hospital in Beckley, recently had a pipe burst that resulted in $350,000 in damages. According to state leaders, those damages are on top of another 1.2 million in other needed repairs to restore the building.

Earlier in the week, the overseeing agency, the Raleigh County Community Action Authority, attempted to secure zoning approval to relocate the facility to the Beckley Conference of Freewill Baptist Churches building on Mt. Tabor Road. But after complaints were raised by the surrounding neighbors, the agency pulled its application.

Since that time, Del. Brandon Steele, (R) Raleigh County, said he has been in talks with leaders at the DHHR who are committed to providing the funding needed to keep the shelter at its current location.

“These people are in an emergency situation and from what I saw, everybody really cares about these folks and are making sure they have the assets and resources they need to get back on their feet.”

Through federal money that has come in since the start of the Pandemic, he said the state is also in a better position to start addressing the 1.2 million in needed repairs, but should be able to address the pipe issues in the next couple of weeks.

The consensus among state leaders, he added, is that the shelter should remain at its current location to keep residents close to resources such as FMRS, BARH, and public transportation.

