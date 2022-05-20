Temperatures will be mild overnight as we see the chance for storms return over the weekend.

After the severe storms we saw yesterday, today was a nice change of pace. Temperatures were very hot and overnight, we’re going to see another mild night, though a little drier. We’ll see temperatures in the low 60s and mainly clear skies.

Mild once again (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’ll see some sun in the morning and clouds will roll in around lunchtime. We do see a chance of storms popping up in the afternoon and early evening, with the potential for even more on Sunday.

Storms move in by late afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday’s storms will be more widespread and will pop up around the middle of the day. Over the weekend we’ll see temperatures start to decline and as we head into Monday, things will be more around average with temperatures around 70 degrees.

We'll see a cool down coming (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week we’ll see more rain, though with fewer thunderstorms than this week.

