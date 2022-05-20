Advertisement

Temperatures will be mild overnight as we see the chance for storms return over the weekend.

Tomorrow will be another hot one
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After the severe storms we saw yesterday, today was a nice change of pace. Temperatures were very hot and overnight, we’re going to see another mild night, though a little drier. We’ll see temperatures in the low 60s and mainly clear skies.

Mild once again
Tomorrow we’ll see some sun in the morning and clouds will roll in around lunchtime. We do see a chance of storms popping up in the afternoon and early evening, with the potential for even more on Sunday.

Storms move in by late afternoon.
Sunday’s storms will be more widespread and will pop up around the middle of the day. Over the weekend we’ll see temperatures start to decline and as we head into Monday, things will be more around average with temperatures around 70 degrees.

We'll see a cool down coming
Next week we’ll see more rain, though with fewer thunderstorms than this week.

