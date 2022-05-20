Sen. Manchin announces $7.6 million in ARPA funding for Southern W.Va.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $7,680,000 in American Rescue Plan funds will be sent to Southern W.Va.

Of the full sum, $6,480,000 will go to McDowell County’s Public Service District to fund phase III of the Elkhorn Water Project. According to a statement from Manchin’s office, the project will work to provide “quality and dependable potable water and fire protection services to approximately 50 businesses, including bed and breakfasts and private campgrounds in Welch.”

The remaining $1,200,000 will go to Princeton, W.Va.’s Regional Optimal Communications Inc.. According to Manchin’s office it’s set to aid in working toward the “completion of a state-wide roadmap for implementation of affordable broadband initiatives throughout West Virginia, including administrative services and contractual work.”

The funding announced Tuesday came as part of the U.S.’s Economic Development Administration’s “Coal Communities Commitment” program -- aimed at supporting coal communities in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

