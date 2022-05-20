Advertisement

Record heat is expected today

By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We are starting off with some patchy fog and mainly cloudy skies this morning. Decreasing clouds are expected throughout the day as temperatures soar into the upper 80s and 90s. Many areas could set record highs this afternoon.

We will stay dry tonight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will be mild once again with lows in the 60s.

Hot conditions are expected into the day on Saturday as well. High temperatures will top off in the 80s and possibly the low 90s. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon and into the evening hours, otherwise, we will see partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through on Sunday which will bring a better chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 70s and 80s on Sunday ahead of the front, but we will cool down fast behind it.

Highs will only reach the upper 60s and 70s on Monday. We will hold onto the chance of scattered showers at times throughout the day. Temperatures will climb back up into the 70s throughout next week, however, we do look to stay unsettled. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

