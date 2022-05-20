Advertisement

Police K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite during training exercise

An Arizona police department K-9 is back with his partner after being injured during a training exercise. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Amy Cutler and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A K-9 is recovering after being injured in a training exercise Wednesday.

Casa Grande Police Department Officer Thomas Scheurn said his K-9 partner Deutz was bitten by a rattlesnake that day, as reported by Arizona’s Family.

“We were walking around a vehicle; he was doing a mock drug sniff,” Scheurn said. “As we were walking around the vehicle, Deutz started crying, and I looked down at his foot and saw a little bit of blood on the top of his foot.”

Scheurn said Deutz had received a rattlesnake vaccine but knew he still needed anti-venom. He started calling around to animal hospitals.

Deutz was taken to the Arizona Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Center for treatment, and after spending the night, he returned to Scheurn’s side.

“He did quite well here at the hospital,” said veterinarian Ryan Reeves.

He also said a few pets come into the hospital weekly suffering from rattlesnake bites, and pet owners can discuss the rattlesnake vaccine option with their veterinarian.

When it comes to Deutz, the police department shared on its social media for the community to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Reeves said the K-9 is already back on his feet, which is a great sign.

“He’s 100 percent a part of the police department; I’ve received a multitude of text messages and calls inquiring about the status of Deutz and how he’s feeling, and it just goes to show how much people care about him, and they love him,” Scheurn said.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy
Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend....
Woman tells neighbors she killed husband, buried him in backyard
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Latest News

A judge ruled that COVID-19 asylum restrictions must continue on the southern U.S. border.
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Final-hour rally yanks Wall Street from edge of bear market
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
Road rage incident caught on camera in Florida
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists