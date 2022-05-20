Jacorian Green, Bluefield High School shine at Class AA state track meet
WVSSAC State Track & Field
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Southern West Virginia was well-represented at the Class AA State Track & Field meet.
Check out all our local top three finishers in Class AA:
Bluefield High School had no shortage of medalists... some even bringing home the gold.
BOYS 200 METER DASH
1st PLACE: Jacorian Green - Bluefield - 22.49
3rd PLACE: Amir Hairston - Bluefield - 23.22
BOYS 4x100 METER RELAY
1st PLACE: Bluefield - Gaige Sisk, Amir Hairston, Sencere Fields and Jacorian Green - 43.98
BOYS 4x200 METER RELAY
1st PLACE: Bluefield - Carter King, Amir Hairston, Gaige Sisk and Jacorian Green - 1:30.47
BOYS 100 METER DASH
2nd PLACE: Jacorian Green - Bluefield - 11.54
3rd PLACE: Amir Hairston - Bluefield - 11.57
GIRLS 4x102.5 METER SHUTTLE HURDLE
3rd PLACE: Independence - Chloe Honaker, Sydni Weis, Taylor MaKenzie and Lillian Honaker - 1:08.98
GIRLS SHOT PUT
2nd PLACE: Beyonka Lee - Bluefield
GIRLS DISCUS
3rd PLACE: Oliviah Green - Independence
BOYS LONG JUMP
3rd PLACE: Gerrade Wade - Bluefield
BOYS TEAM SCORE
3rd PLACE: Bluefield
The WVSSAC has full results posted on its website.
