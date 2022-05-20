Jacorian Green, Bluefield High School shine at Class AA state track meet

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Southern West Virginia was well-represented at the Class AA State Track & Field meet.

Check out all our local top three finishers in Class AA:

Bluefield High School had no shortage of medalists... some even bringing home the gold.

BOYS 200 METER DASH

1st PLACE: Jacorian Green - Bluefield - 22.49

3rd PLACE: Amir Hairston - Bluefield - 23.22

BOYS 4x100 METER RELAY

1st PLACE: Bluefield - Gaige Sisk, Amir Hairston, Sencere Fields and Jacorian Green - 43.98

BOYS 4x200 METER RELAY

1st PLACE: Bluefield - Carter King, Amir Hairston, Gaige Sisk and Jacorian Green - 1:30.47

BOYS 100 METER DASH

2nd PLACE: Jacorian Green - Bluefield - 11.54

3rd PLACE: Amir Hairston - Bluefield - 11.57

GIRLS 4x102.5 METER SHUTTLE HURDLE

3rd PLACE: Independence - Chloe Honaker, Sydni Weis, Taylor MaKenzie and Lillian Honaker - 1:08.98

GIRLS SHOT PUT

2nd PLACE: Beyonka Lee - Bluefield

GIRLS DISCUS

3rd PLACE: Oliviah Green - Independence

BOYS LONG JUMP

3rd PLACE: Gerrade Wade - Bluefield

BOYS TEAM SCORE

3rd PLACE: Bluefield

The WVSSAC has full results posted on its website.

