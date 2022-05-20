Advertisement

Jacorian Green, Bluefield High School shine at Class AA state track meet

WVSSAC State Track & Field
Track & Field
Track & Field(MGN)
By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Southern West Virginia was well-represented at the Class AA State Track & Field meet.

Check out all our local top three finishers in Class AA:

Bluefield High School had no shortage of medalists... some even bringing home the gold.

BOYS 200 METER DASH

1st PLACE: Jacorian Green - Bluefield - 22.49

3rd PLACE: Amir Hairston - Bluefield - 23.22

BOYS 4x100 METER RELAY

1st PLACE: Bluefield - Gaige Sisk, Amir Hairston, Sencere Fields and Jacorian Green - 43.98

BOYS 4x200 METER RELAY

1st PLACE: Bluefield - Carter King, Amir Hairston, Gaige Sisk and Jacorian Green - 1:30.47

BOYS 100 METER DASH

2nd PLACE: Jacorian Green - Bluefield - 11.54

3rd PLACE: Amir Hairston - Bluefield - 11.57

GIRLS 4x102.5 METER SHUTTLE HURDLE

3rd PLACE: Independence - Chloe Honaker, Sydni Weis, Taylor MaKenzie and Lillian Honaker - 1:08.98

GIRLS SHOT PUT

2nd PLACE: Beyonka Lee - Bluefield

GIRLS DISCUS

3rd PLACE: Oliviah Green - Independence

BOYS LONG JUMP

3rd PLACE: Gerrade Wade - Bluefield

BOYS TEAM SCORE

3rd PLACE: Bluefield

The WVSSAC has full results posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy
Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend....
Woman tells neighbors she killed husband, buried him in backyard
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Latest News

Neal Brown
WVU Coaches Caravan returns to southern West Virginia
Trail vs. JM
Midland Trail punches ticket back to state tournament, Greenbrier East eliminated
Here are your final scores for Tuesday night’s Regional Softball Championship games.
Shady Spring takes down Wyoming East to move on to state softball tournament
Charleston vs. Concord
Concord drops pair of MEC Tournament games