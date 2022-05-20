EMS Week provides support to struggling agencies

TWO VIRGINIAS (WVVA) - Leaders from the Two Virginias say they are seeing a critical shortage of people wanting to become EMT’s with the pandemic leaving many workers burnt out. In order the mitigate the issue local rescue squads have taken their recruitment efforts to high schools.

“Start out in EMS, get that good hand basis on patient care and things like that. You can learn during a very short period of time during classes and get out there and start treating people and seeing people. It will help you base your further education on that,” said Chief Operating Officer for Princeton’s Rescue Squad, Mark Brooks.

“We’re trying to recruit more. We have a good partnership with the local college that does the EMT program. The sheriff’s office has decided to pick up as well with heir first responders program, those guys are helping us out tremendously,” said Tazwell County EMS Captain, Courtney Evans.

James Hill and Barry Brooks have more than 60 years in the industry combined and they say it takes a special type of person to do the job.

“You have to have a person in this line of work that’s a self starter, has tenacity and finished jobs. That’s the biggest thing, no matter how bad it is you have to continue to bare through it and work through it,” said EMT James Hill.

“It’s just something that only a few people are able to do for an entire career. There’s a lot of people who jump in and out and do it for a while. For somebody to do this job for 25 years it’s tough. It takes a tole on your family life,” said Tazewell County Director of Public Safety, Barry Brooks.

The duo says it may get tough but the mission has always been the same no matter the circumstances, they are here to serve our community.

