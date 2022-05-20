Advertisement

Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison


It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers County High School on I-77 in Beaver.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers County High School on I-77 in Beaver.

The crash happened during Governor Jim Justice’s shelter-in-place order at the beginning of the Pandemic in April of 2020. Prosecutors said Nicholas Farthing had just done 14 shots at a local bar, the Crash Zone, and was driving more than 160 miles per hour when he crashed into Isaiah Brown’s car.

Farthing pleaded guilty in January of 2022 to Driving Impaired Causing Death.

Before sentencing, Brown’s family spoke on his behalf.

His sister, Ashley Brown, recalled the moment she learned her world was collapsing. “My cousin said my brother, my best friend, my everything....gone. Why would someone choose to drink and drive? Why was a bar open in the Pandemic? Why would someone go that fast?”

But the questions did not end on that fateful day, according to Brown’s other sister, Candace.

“He has shown zero remorse and continued to drive drunk since my brother’s passing. My family has received several messages about him driving drunk after the passing of my brother.”

An attorney for Brown’s estate, John Mize, pleaded the judge for justice as he recalled instances in which Farthing was pulled over, but given a free pass.

“So we’ve talked about the 2-3 times he was charged and the one previous time he was convicted. But it’s much larger than that. That’s the problem when you give someone a slap on the wrist -- there’s no lesson learned. So it has to end today and it has to end here.”

At the end of Friday’s hearing, Judge Darl Poling gave Farthing the maximum sentence for the charge, between 3-15 years in prison.

For Brown’s family, it was a small measure of justice for a life snatched away.

“Sometimes it feels so selfish to continue my life when his was stolen,” said Brown.

The family also credited Capt. Jason Redden, who was off duty at the time, for responding quickly to the crash and helping the family.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy
Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend....
Woman tells neighbors she killed husband, buried him in backyard
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Latest News

Owner Tavon Askew cuts the ribbon for the grand opening
The 3KPG Store opens in Bluefield
TCEMS ambulance
EMS Week provides support to struggling agencies
A local lawmaker said there has been considerable progress over the last week in securing...
W.Va. delegate helps to ensure funding for Raleigh County Emergency Shelter repairs
Track & Field
Jacorian Green, Bluefield High School shine at Class AA state track meet