Burke’s Garden Hostel welcomes hikers, more to grand opening

BURKE’S GARDEN, Va. (WVVA) - A family in Burke’s Garden realized a decades-old dream Friday afternoon, as they welcomed travelers to the newly-opened Burke’s Garden Hostel with a grand opening ceremony.

Co-owner Bradford Rentz said he and his mother first saw the land now home to their hostel back in 2017 while hiking the Appalachian Trail. Since April, they have been officially up-and-running with communal, private and camping options -- along with WiFi, laundry and breakfast among other guest accommodations.

“Sometimes it’s just a place you can get some WiFi to be able to reach out to your family,” said Rentz.”

Rentz also spoke on the hostel’s hiking aspect -- looking to offer a sort-of oasis during a strenuous journey.

“It can be safety of knowing where a water source is, having a safe roof if bad weather is coming through the region,” said Rentz. “And then we try to offer food re-supply in-case anyone happens-- you know, a bear gets their bag out in the trail or something like that. So I think a lot of it is a safe comfortable place when you need it.”

Burke’s Garden Hostel is located at 3713 West End Rd. in Tazewell County.

