Advertisement

Burke’s Garden Hostel welcomes hikers, more to grand opening

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE’S GARDEN, Va. (WVVA) - A family in Burke’s Garden realized a decades-old dream Friday afternoon, as they welcomed travelers to the newly-opened Burke’s Garden Hostel with a grand opening ceremony.

Co-owner Bradford Rentz said he and his mother first saw the land now home to their hostel back in 2017 while hiking the Appalachian Trail. Since April, they have been officially up-and-running with communal, private and camping options -- along with WiFi, laundry and breakfast among other guest accommodations.

“Sometimes it’s just a place you can get some WiFi to be able to reach out to your family,” said Rentz.”

Rentz also spoke on the hostel’s hiking aspect -- looking to offer a sort-of oasis during a strenuous journey.

“It can be safety of knowing where a water source is, having a safe roof if bad weather is coming through the region,” said Rentz. “And then we try to offer food re-supply in-case anyone happens-- you know, a bear gets their bag out in the trail or something like that. So I think a lot of it is a safe comfortable place when you need it.”

Burke’s Garden Hostel is located at 3713 West End Rd. in Tazewell County.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend....
Woman tells neighbors she killed husband, buried him in backyard
Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store

Latest News

The Beckley Dance Theatre is inviting the public to their Spring performance next week.
Beckley Dance Theatre rehearses for ‘A Night at the Museum’
- clipped version
- clipped version
Record-breaking gas prices
W.Va lawmakers work to reduce strain high gas prices are placing on motorists
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
Sen. Manchin announces $7.6 million in ARPA funding for Southern W.Va.