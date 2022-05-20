Beckley Dance Theatre rehearses for ‘A Night at the Museum’

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Dance Theatre is inviting the public to their Spring performance next week.

‘A Night at the Museum’ takes dancers and spectators through the museums of the world, showcasing a variety of tap, ballet, and modern dance.

The performances are happening this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening at Woodrow Wilson High School. While Tuesday and Wednesday’s performances start at 6 p.m., Thursday’s performance starts at 6:30 p.m. to accommodate an awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

According to the Beckley Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director, Jerry Rose, the Spring performance will feature dances incorporating the Museum of Modern Art, the London Museum, Greek culture, and Pre-historic animals, among many others.

“We want you to come and see the youth of Beckley engage in art and history and fun and the Rockettes and we will entertain you.”

Tickets to attend ‘A Night at the Museum’ are $15 at the door.

