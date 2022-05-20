Advertisement

Beckley Dance Theatre rehearses for ‘A Night at the Museum’


The Beckley Dance Theatre is inviting the public to their Spring performance next week.
The Beckley Dance Theatre is inviting the public to their Spring performance next week.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Dance Theatre is inviting the public to their Spring performance next week.

‘A Night at the Museum’ takes dancers and spectators through the museums of the world, showcasing a variety of tap, ballet, and modern dance.

The performances are happening this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening at Woodrow Wilson High School. While Tuesday and Wednesday’s performances start at 6 p.m., Thursday’s performance starts at 6:30 p.m. to accommodate an awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

According to the Beckley Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director, Jerry Rose, the Spring performance will feature dances incorporating the Museum of Modern Art, the London Museum, Greek culture, and Pre-historic animals, among many others.

“We want you to come and see the youth of Beckley engage in art and history and fun and the Rockettes and we will entertain you.”

Tickets to attend ‘A Night at the Museum’ are $15 at the door.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy
It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend....
Woman tells neighbors she killed husband, buried him in backyard
Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store

Latest News

Burke's Garden Hostel hosts its grand opening Friday, May 20.
Burke’s Garden Hostel welcomes hikers, more to grand opening
- clipped version
- clipped version
Record-breaking gas prices
W.Va lawmakers work to reduce strain high gas prices are placing on motorists
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
Sen. Manchin announces $7.6 million in ARPA funding for Southern W.Va.