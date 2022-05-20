The 3KPG Store opens in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new shoe store has opened in Bluefield, West Virginia. It’s called The 3KPG Store.

It’s located at 1316 Bland Street and the owners say they’ve been dreaming of opening the store for over a year. Even going as far as paying to rent the space without having anything in the store. Now the two have finally turned their dreams into a reality and they couldn’t be more excited.

“I like to step out in style a little bit and there’s no where to go from here to Charleston to Huntington. It’s kind of hard to get things that we want so I met my guy from North Carolina who’s been doing it for about four years now so we brought it to Bluefield,” said owner, Jerontae Hunter.

The store is open from 10am until 7pm Monday through Saturday and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

