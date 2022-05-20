Advertisement

The 3KPG Store opens in Bluefield

Owner Tavon Askew cuts the ribbon for the grand opening
Owner Tavon Askew cuts the ribbon for the grand opening(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new shoe store has opened in Bluefield, West Virginia. It’s called The 3KPG Store.

It’s located at 1316 Bland Street and the owners say they’ve been dreaming of opening the store for over a year. Even going as far as paying to rent the space without having anything in the store. Now the two have finally turned their dreams into a reality and they couldn’t be more excited.

“I like to step out in style a little bit and there’s no where to go from here to Charleston to Huntington. It’s kind of hard to get things that we want so I met my guy from North Carolina who’s been doing it for about four years now so we brought it to Bluefield,” said owner, Jerontae Hunter.

The store is open from 10am until 7pm Monday through Saturday and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy
Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend....
Woman tells neighbors she killed husband, buried him in backyard
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Latest News

It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
TCEMS ambulance
EMS Week provides support to struggling agencies
A local lawmaker said there has been considerable progress over the last week in securing...
W.Va. delegate helps to ensure funding for Raleigh County Emergency Shelter repairs
Track & Field
Jacorian Green, Bluefield High School shine at Class AA state track meet