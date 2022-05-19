War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Angel Alberta Estep was found guilty Thursday on three out of four counts related to the 2020 hit-and-run of a two year-old boy.

The two year-old boy passed away one day following the incident.

Estep was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to render aid and failure to report, according to McDowell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan. The charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death was a felony.

“It’s a heartbreaking case and there really is no happy ending,” said Morgan. “We we were able to get a little bit of justice for Bryce and the family.”

Post-trial motions are set for June 9th at 2pm at the McDowell County Courthouse. Estep’s felony conviction carries a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years served.

