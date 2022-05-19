Advertisement

War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy

File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Angel Alberta Estep was found guilty Thursday on three out of four counts related to the 2020 hit-and-run of a two year-old boy.

The two year-old boy passed away one day following the incident.

Estep was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to render aid and failure to report, according to McDowell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan. The charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death was a felony.

“It’s a heartbreaking case and there really is no happy ending,” said Morgan. “We we were able to get a little bit of justice for Bryce and the family.”

Post-trial motions are set for June 9th at 2pm at the McDowell County Courthouse. Estep’s felony conviction carries a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years served.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) responded...
Police respond to shots fired in Princeton W.Va.
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Courtesy: AP
Manufacturing facility set to be complete by year’s end
Eric Bent
Princeton man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

The Clover Club is hosting its first ever Daddy-Daughter Date Night.
Clover Club to host its first ever Daddy-Daughter Date Night
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks on the baby formula shortage Thursday.
Sen. Capito co-sponsors bills, calls on FDA for formula shortage answers
Boat made by Mercer County students
Mercer County students use school day to learn about STEM
Bluefield, W.Va.
Bluefield, W.Va. officials seek community input for Christmas season