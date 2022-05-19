Advertisement

Victor man accused of vehicle theft

Errol Lilly | Fayette County Sheriff's Office
Errol Lilly | Fayette County Sheriff's Office
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man from Victor was charged with felony grand larceny after authorities said he stole a vehicle.

The father of the vehicle’s owner had detained Errol Lilly, 33, before deputies arrived on Saturday Road on Tuesday evening, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Lilly was the man’s neighbor, a release said.

The sheriff’s office noted Lilly appeared under the influence when authorities responded.

Lilly was also charged with DUI and driving while license revoked, both misdemeanors.

