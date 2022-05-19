The Summit Bechtel Reserve hiring for summer positions

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summit Bechtel Reserve will host a job fair this weekend to hire for positions for its summer season.

It is set to take place Saturday, May 21, at 10:00 a.m. at the J.W. Ruby Hazel West Virginia Welcome Center.

This is the first time The Summit has sought applicants through a fair.

“We thought that would be a good idea just to reach out to the local community and make sure that: A, they know we are here and functioning and successful and doing some great stuff and B, we have some great opportunities, " said Matt Reineck, the manager of outdoor programs.

The Summit is hiring for a variety of positions, including tour guide, zip line operator, and merit badge counselor — which teaches youngsters how to go camping and cook in the wilderness.

Reineck said there are more than 200 positions available.

“You’re not going to regret it, you’re going to learn so many things,” sand Isabel Hogg, the director of ecology and conservation. “You’re going to learn a lot of hard skills, you’re going to make career connections, and you’re going to develop those soft skills.”

The Summit is one of four facilities operated by the Boy Scouts of America. In addition to hosting national jamborees, which attract tens-of-thousands of scouts, it also serves as a training center for children and adults.

Weddings can also now be booked at the site.

