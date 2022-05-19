Advertisement

Senior center awarded $100k for COVID booster effort

Lindside Senior Center was awarded $100,000 on Tuesday as part of a sweepstakes to encourage...
Lindside Senior Center was awarded $100,000 on Tuesday as part of a sweepstakes to encourage older adults in West Virginia to get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lindside Senior Center was awarded $100,000 on Tuesday as part of a sweepstakes to encourage older adults in West Virginia to get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The contest, titled ‘Do It for Babydog,’ offered the monetary award to four centers across the state in counties with the highest rate of seniors boosted.

Governor Jim Justice was on hand to announce the news.

“In all honesty, there is no way I can be more humbled to be their governor and more proud,” he said. “They are our wisdom. They have given us so much it is unbelievable and we have lost a lot of them through this pandemic but we have all held a rope together. We are running across the finish line together.”

More than half of adults 65 and older in Monroe County have received a third vaccine dose, according to data from the state.

“It’s been a rough couple years so this definitely makes it better,” said Amber Laws, the executive director of the facility.

The Lindside center, which is operated by the Monroe County Council on Aging, is the second in the state to receive $100,000. A facility in Logan County received the same amount the week prior.

In addition to the big prize, seniors who got their booster shot and registered for the sweepstakes received a $50 gift card, according to the governor’s office.

