Advertisement

Potential for strong isolated storms tonight.

Temperatures tomorrow could be near record highs
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the rest of the afternoon and evening, we have a chance of storms popping up, with the potential for severe weather. A warm front is advancing through the region and could potentially fire off some strong storms. The areas under observation for the highest chance to see storms will be to our south and west. All of Buchanan County, as well as the western portions of Tazewell, Mcdowell, and Wyoming counties, are under a slight risk for severe storms.

Stay aware
Stay aware(WVVA WEATHER)

These storms, if they fire, will likely occur right around 8 PM. Potential hazards include damaging winds and small hail. The rest of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, so everyone should make sure to stay weather aware, and up to date with the latest information.

Storms might fire around 8 PM
Storms might fire around 8 PM(WVVA WEATHER)

On a brighter note! Tomorrow is going to be a gorgeous day with near-record high temperatures! We may see a few lingering showers in the morning, otherwise, things will be mostly sunny through the day. Conditions will be perfect for getting some ice cream, but make sure to eat it fast, because the heat will make it melt quickly.

Ice cream!
Ice cream!(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, the weekend is looking to stay unstable as the chance of thunderstorms returns on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) responded...
Police respond to shots fired in Princeton W.Va.
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Courtesy: AP
Manufacturing facility set to be complete by year’s end
Eric Bent
Princeton man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Full Forecast (5/19)
Full Forecast (5/19)
A few showers are possible this morning but we will dry up with partly cloudy skies this...
Warm conditons with a few thunderstorms possible today
WVVA News at 6 - VOD - clipped version
WVVA News at 6 - VOD - clipped version
Rain will be heaviest around midnight
Rain moves in overnight bringing thunderstorms through Thursday evening.