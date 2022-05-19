Potential for strong isolated storms tonight.

For the rest of the afternoon and evening, we have a chance of storms popping up, with the potential for severe weather. A warm front is advancing through the region and could potentially fire off some strong storms. The areas under observation for the highest chance to see storms will be to our south and west. All of Buchanan County, as well as the western portions of Tazewell, Mcdowell, and Wyoming counties, are under a slight risk for severe storms.

Stay aware (WVVA WEATHER)

These storms, if they fire, will likely occur right around 8 PM. Potential hazards include damaging winds and small hail. The rest of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather, so everyone should make sure to stay weather aware, and up to date with the latest information.

Storms might fire around 8 PM (WVVA WEATHER)

On a brighter note! Tomorrow is going to be a gorgeous day with near-record high temperatures! We may see a few lingering showers in the morning, otherwise, things will be mostly sunny through the day. Conditions will be perfect for getting some ice cream, but make sure to eat it fast, because the heat will make it melt quickly.

Ice cream! (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, the weekend is looking to stay unstable as the chance of thunderstorms returns on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.