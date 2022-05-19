Par Mar Stores expand in Greenbrier County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A convenience store that is no stranger to Greenbrier County is expanding. On Thursday, Par Mar Stores opened its fifth location in the county.

Store leaders and employees celebrated with a ribbon-cutting at the new location in Caldwell.

The location offers food, groceries, gas and other necessities. Dave Allen, Director of Community Relations, and Chase Hatcher, Director of Marketing, say they are looking forward to providing a slew of services to locals and travelers alike. The pair say the store is designed to be a one-stop-shop.

“The thing about Par Mar is, again, we are all about community,” Allen began. “We have 186 stores in four states, and we want to give back to the community, and we are just tickled to death to be here in Greenbrier County.”

“We just want to give people the choice to come to different places,” Hatcher added. “To pizza, to hotdogs, you know, to whatever they want to come, we will be here to serve them.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.