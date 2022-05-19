Midland Trail punches ticket back to state tournament, Greenbrier East eliminated

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Softball regional play continued on Wednesday...

CLASS AAA: Region 3

St. Albans 6 - Greenbrier East 2

The Red Dragons are headed to the state tournament, while the Spartans are eliminated.

CLASS A: Region 3

Midland Trail 15 - James Monroe 7

The Patriots are headed back to the state tournament, while the Mavericks are eliminated.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.