Midland Trail punches ticket back to state tournament, Greenbrier East eliminated
WVSSAC Regional Softball
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Softball regional play continued on Wednesday...
CLASS AAA: Region 3
St. Albans 6 - Greenbrier East 2
The Red Dragons are headed to the state tournament, while the Spartans are eliminated.
CLASS A: Region 3
Midland Trail 15 - James Monroe 7
The Patriots are headed back to the state tournament, while the Mavericks are eliminated.
