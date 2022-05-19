Mercer County students use school day to learn about STEM

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Some Mercer County students got the opportunity to learn about STEM at Glenwood Park.

The elementary students learned about topics dealing with water and propulsion. The students also designed their own boat and simulated saving a guinea pig from the park’s lake.

“We just want them to practice the scientific method and understand that if their experiment doesn’t work that they need to keep trying. That failure is not an option that you keep going until you get it right,” said Technology Integration Specialist, Kaila Kardin.

Hardin says they hope to have different elementary students at the park next year for the activities.

