Advertisement

Marshall assistant basketball coach resigns

Marshall Head Basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has confirmed to WSAZ sports that Tamar Slay has...
Marshall Head Basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has confirmed to WSAZ sports that Tamar Slay has resigned as an assistant coach with the Herd basketball program.(WSAZ)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Head Basketball coach Dan D’Antoni on Thursday confirmed to WSAZ Sports that Tamar Slay has resigned as an assistant coach with the Herd basketball program.

D’Antoni said Slay, who was hired in April, wanted to return home to Charlotte, North Carolina, to be with family.

Slay is a Marshall Hall of Famer and a former player in the NBA.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was judgement day for a drunk driver who killed a former stand-out athlete for Summers...
Drunk driver who killed Summers County star athlete sentenced to prison
File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy
Owner Tavon Askew cuts the ribbon for the grand opening
The 3KPG Store opens in Bluefield
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store

Latest News

State Track and Field results for Class AAA
Class AAA state track & field concludes
WDBJ7 photo
No. 3 Virginia Tech, Liberty softball grab victories and move to winner’s bracket
Track & Field
Jacorian Green, Bluefield High School shine at Class AA state track meet
Neal Brown
WVU Coaches Caravan returns to southern West Virginia
Jamel Morris
Jamel Morris returns to Best Virginia roster in 2022