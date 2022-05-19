Advertisement

KFC employee helps kidnapped woman after she slips him note, police say

Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help,...
Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help, police said.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Gabe Houston and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee charged a man with kidnapping and evading arrest after a woman left a note with a KFC restaurant employee begging for help.

Police were called to a KFC in Memphis after the employee called and reported the note. Officers made contact with a man and woman fitting the description given by the KFC employee and identified the man as Diego Glay, WMC reported.

The woman with him advised she was being held against her will and that she had been physically assaulted, threatened and that the man responsible was armed with a handgun.

Glay took off running when police attempted to question him but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. The victim advised police that she and Glay were in a domestic relationship and when she attempted to leave him, he took her phone and began assaulting her.

Diego Glay remains in jail on a $35,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) responded...
Police respond to shots fired in Princeton W.Va.
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Courtesy: AP
Manufacturing facility set to be complete by year’s end
Eric Bent
Princeton man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

The Clover Club is hosting its first ever Daddy-Daughter Date Night.
Clover Club to host its first ever Daddy-Daughter Date Night
FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks on the baby formula shortage Thursday.
Sen. Capito co-sponsors bills, calls on FDA for formula shortage answers
File photo. "Justice for Bryce" protestors in McDowell County.
War woman found guilty in hit-and-run of 2 year-old boy