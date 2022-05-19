Advertisement

Jamel Morris returns to Best Virginia roster in 2022

Former Glenville State, Fairmont State was first non-Mountaineer in 2021
Jamel Morris
Jamel Morris(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia’s 2022 roster grew by one this week with the announcement of Jamel Morris’s return to the team.

Morris joined the TBT team in 2021, the first non-Mountaineer on the roster. Morris played for Glenville State and Fairmont State, so he has local roots.

“To have the opportunity to play and be asked to play with the guys you watched on TV and watched up the street in Morgantown,” Morris said. “The fact that they want you on their team now in the role they gave me, it kind of just came from them respecting me and respecting the way I play. Once I got going, it kind of just let me be me.”

Morris has played in the G-League and internationally since college, most recently for Syntainics MBC in Germany.

