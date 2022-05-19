Advertisement

Granada Theater hosts ‘Connect on Commerce’ mixer; plus Dave Matthews Tribute Band performs in June

The Granada Theater is located on 537 Commerce Street next to the Clover Club
By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Granada Theater is getting social on May 26th and it wants you to get involved.

Nicole Thompson the house manager for the Granada tells WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden, they decided to host ‘Connect on Commerce’ as a way for neighbors to get to know neighbors and for those who haven’t seen the theater since its renovations to get an inside look.

Appetizers are being catered by Macados and the event is from 5-7 PM right before the showing of Million Dollar Baby.

If you attend the mixer the cost to stay for the film has been discounted from $7.50 to $5.

Also next month on June 17, 2022 the theater will be hosting the Dave Matthews Tribute Band from 7-9 PM.

Tickets are $25 for DMTB and can be purchased here.

Details on both events can be found in the video above as well.

Tune into Granada Theater Thursdays at noon on WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden.

