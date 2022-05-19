Drier conditions expected this afternoon

A few showers are possible this morning for the southern portions of the viewing area. We will dry up this afternoon though with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight although we can’t rule out a stray shower. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 50s and 60s tonight.

We will stay dry on Friday with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and 90s across the region. Many areas could set record highs on Friday afternoon.

We will stay warm and dry on Saturday with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid-upper 80s and 90s. A cold front will move through on Sunday which will bring back the chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 70s and 80s on Sunday ahead of the front, but we will cool down fast behind it.

Highs will only reach the upper 60s and 70s on Monday. We will hold onto the chance of scattered showers at times throughout the day. Temperatures will climb back up into the 70s throughout next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

