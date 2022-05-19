Clover Club to host its first ever Daddy-Daughter Date Night

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Clover Club is hosting its first ever Daddy-Daughter Date Night on May 20th from 6-9 PM.

Emma Bailey, the General Manger for the Clover Club, stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss the details of the event ranging from dinner, desserts, a professional photographer to capture those daddy and daughter memories and live music from Steve Yost’s Yost Entertainment.

The Clover Club is located on Commerce Street across the street from the Craft Memorial Library (upstairs from the Railyard on 530 Raleigh Street).

Tickets are $75 per couple ($15 add-on for any additional members of your party) and can be purchased here.

More information on the event can be found here.

